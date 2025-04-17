Gandaki Province Govt Launches Screening Campaign for Non-Communicable Diseases



Pokhara: The Gandaki province government and local levels have initiated a ‘screening’ campaign aimed at identifying non-communicable diseases within the community. This campaign focuses on diagnosing conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Khim Bahadur Khadka, director general of the Province Health Directorate, reported that the first phase of screening camps has been completed in all districts except Lamjung, Gorkha, and Manang. “The Ministry of Health is running this campaign by selecting one local level of the district as a model programme,” Khadka stated, noting that local levels have commenced screenings using their own resources.





The Ministry of Health has earmarked Rs 10 million for the programme in the current fiscal year. Dev Prakash Ghimire, a tuberculosis inspector at the Province Public Health Office, Baglung, mentioned that tests for non-communicable diseases were conducted in conjunction with Health Service Day, the Child-friendly Baglung City Declaration Programme, and Democracy Day.





Ghimire highlighted that studies indicate 71 percent of deaths in Nepal are attributed to non-communicable diseases, with many individuals affected due to unhealthy diets and lifestyles. He emphasized the importance of conducting screenings in villages to tackle these diseases effectively.





Health Minister Krishna Pathak acknowledged the numerous challenges within the health sector that impact citizens’ daily lives and expressed a commitment to finding solutions through policy arrangements.

