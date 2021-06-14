General

The Policy and Progaramme of the Gandaki Province Government for the fiscal year 2021/22 has been presented in the assembly meeting today. The province chief Sita Kumari Poudel while presenting the policy and programme stressed on using natural resources and human resources to address the burning problems and to lead the province on the way to prosperity.

She opined to use all resources to control the pandemic and manage cash relief to COVID-19 survivors. The policy and programme has further stated to manage effective medical treatment system in this COVID-19 hit worse situation in the province.

The ambulance service would be managed in every local level. The province chief also opined to adopt zero tolerance policy against irregularities and corruption.

Infrastructure development of touristic sites in the province is in first priority of the policy and progarmme, she added. Master plan for the development of cultural and trade hub Triveni area was prioritized in the policy and programme. The policy and progarmme has prioritized constructing pond in each community forest in the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal