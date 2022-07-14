Key Issues

The Gandaki Province Assembly has passed the appropriation bill, 2079 with a majority. The proposal presented by Minister for Financial Affairs Ramaji Prasad Baral, which sought the passage of the bill, was passed by the assembly.

Minister Baral, on June 15, had presented the budget of Rs 35.91 billion in the Province Assembly for the fiscal year, 2079/80.

For the coming fiscal year, the budget has mentioned that Rs 9.23 billion would be generated from revenue sharing, while Rs 5.9 billion would be secured via international income.

Source: National News Agency Nepal