Anish Thapa Magar of Gandaki Province has clinched gold medal in marathon towards men category held today under the Ninth National Games.

The Indian Army, Anish, is from Parbat district. He became championship completing 42.195 kilometer distance in 2 hours 22 minutes and 54 seconds.

Similarly, Krishan Basnet of Nepali Army and Santosh Bikram Bista of Armed Police Force got silver and bronze medals respectively. A total of 18 athletes had participated in marathon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal