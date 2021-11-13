General

The Gandaki provincial government has drawn the attention of the federal government to manage additional budget for it to implement projects that have been affected due to lack of budget.

A delegation led by Chief Minister of the province Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel met with Finance Minister of the federal government Janardan Sharma and drew the minister's attention to the matter. Sharma reached Pokhara on an occasion.

On the occasion, CM Pokharel urged Finance Minister Sharma to manage additional budget to implement development projects and people's rights as the government he said is facing difficulties without sufficient budget.

He also demanded budget to construct a tunnel way stretching approximately eight kilometers along the Dumkibas-Tribeni road.

A detail project report to construct a Province Assembly building has been ready and for the project, the provincial government expects Rs 750 million in assistance from the federal government, shared CM Pokharel.

In response, stating that the federal government has limited budget at this time, Finance Minister Sharma added that it is sensitive in managing budget for the provincial government to implement its development projects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal