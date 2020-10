General

The Gandaki Province has so far recorded a total of 6,459 cases of coronvirus infection. As per the update made today itself, this province got 108 more cases of infection.

Similarly, the number of people died of COVID-19 reached 59 in the province while the active cases of the virus stand at 2,477. So far, 3,815 infected persons got recovery in the province, said the Province Health Directorate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal