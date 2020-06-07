General

Gandaki State government has planned to conduct psychological counseling to the people in view of the inconvenience caused by COVID-19.

While bringing the policy and programmes for the fiscal year 2077/78, the State government laid emphasis on prevention and control of the infectious disease including coronavirus. It has also mentioned that government would work to ensure quality health service to all citizens. Health system would be improved to prepare people against any health hazards.

Similarly, in coordination with the local levels, special programmes would be brought to provide employments to the daily wage earners and destitute people who have been suffering worst in the lockdown.

Efforts are on to revive tourism, agriculture, industry, transport and construction activities in the State. The experience and skills of those returned from abroad in the wake of deepening COVID-19 pandemic would be utilized at local level, the policy and programmes mentioned.

Health safety materials provided

Meanwhile, GP Koirala Foundation has provided health safety materials to Nepal Press Union Kaski chapter. Gandaki State chapter of the Foundation provided masks, gloves and sanitizers to the Kaski chapter of Union in a bid to stay journalists away from coronavirus.

Gandaki State coordinator Sharada Poudel handed the materials.

Source: National News Agency