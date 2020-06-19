Health & Safety

Additional 24 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 infection in Kaski, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Susta east), Baglung and Syangja districts of the Gandaki State today.

The information was shared by the State Health Directorate Pokhara at 6.00 am today.

The new cases include six in Pokhara, 14 in Baglung and two each in Syangja and Nawalparasi. Among those infected in Kaski are three male with the age of 41, 19 and 19 and two female with the age of 30 and 56 from Pokhara metropolis and a 45-year-old male from Rupa rural municipality.

According to the Director at the Directorate and spokesperson of high-level directors’ committee formed for the prevention, control and management of corona in the state, the infection was confirmed on four male and two female of Galkot municipality and six male of Kathekhola rural municipality in Baglung.

One male and one female from Kaligandaki rural municipality of Syangja and two male from Binaya Triveni rural municipality of Nawalparasi are confirmed to have contracted with the virus, it is informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal