General

The number of active COVID-19 infection cases has reached 1,821 in Gandaki State. Forty seven people have died from the infection and 3,488 have got over the virus, said the Gandaki Province Health Directorate (GPHD). So far, 79,302 people got tested for the infection, said Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director of the GPHD.

Source: National News Agency Nepal