Tanahun Meeting Hall’ – the largest-ever space for assembly in the Gandaki State– is under construction in the district headquarters Damauli. Almost 65 percent of construction of the building with accommodation capacity of 750 has so far completed, shared the contractor company sources.

Though a contract was signed to complete the construction by 8 July 2020 its progress remained affected due to lockdown enforced by the government against COVID-19 outbreak.

As informed the Nepal government and foreign donor had created a joint fund for the construction of meeting hall. The award was granted to Shree Danfe MA Pratista JV Kathmandu for the building construction at the estimated cost of Rs 236.24 million.

JV’s site supervisor GautamGhimire informed around 35 percent of the construction is yet to be completed. The meeting hall is being constructed at Byas municipality-3, BP Banbatika.

The building is stretched over 6,500 square feet of land with 75-metre length and 45-metre breadth.

According to the design, its ground floor will be used for vehicle parking, first floor for stage, second floor for seminar and assembly, third floor for clothe change and rest room for guests.

The Department of Urban Development and Housing had provided financial assistance to initiate the construction. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal