The Ganeshman Singh Foundation has honoured Nepali Congress leaders RajendraKharel and Gopal Das Bade with the ‘Ganesh Man Singh Democracy Fighter’ award. Chairperson of the foundation and NC leader Prakash Man Singh presented the award by visiting the leaders in their respective homes today.

Leader Singh reached the residence of Kharel in New Baneswar, Kathmandu and leader Bade’s residence in Banepa to hand over the award, also carrying a purse of Rs. 25,000, a letter of citation and a shawl. They were honoured in recognition of their contribution to establishment of democracy and practicing dignified politics in the Congress, leader Singh said.

Also honoured by the foundation include Sripatidas Joshi, Shiva GopalRisal, SanuManandhar, ShyamLalShrestha, Pradip Man Shrestha, Mathavar Singh Basnet, AnjuBasnet, Bharat Upreti and Rewati Raman Subedi. The foundation has been honouring the leading figures of the Nepali democratic movement.

A special programme could not be organized due to the lockdown and hence the award was presently by exercising physical distancing in their respective homes, the foundation said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal