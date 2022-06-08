General

The waste collected from Kathmandu Valley could not be reached to landfill site, Bancharedanda, due to obstruction by the locals.

The waste management has been badly affected though the concerned stakeholders made agreement in the presence of Minister for Urban Development, Ram Kumari Jhankri on Monday. The people’s representatives from Kathmandu Metropolis, Kakani Rural Municipality of Nuwakot; and Dhunibesi Municipality of Dhading had agreed for the waste management, but it vain.

The locals from Sisdole, the way to Bancharedanda, obstructed the waste carrying vehicles on Wednesday.

Against the agreement the locals pelted stones on waste carrying vehicles and clashed with police.

The people around Bancharedanda have been demanding the central government that their settlement be translocated. Similarly, guarantee of employment, health insurance, access to education are other demands posed by the locals, according to GhananathBajgain, Chairperson of Ward No 3 at Kakani Rural Municipality.

The locals have been protesting and obstructing the waste management, accusing the central government and Kathmandu Metropolis of betraying them for 17 years.

