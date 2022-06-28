Key Issues

Garbage management related work in Kathmandu Valley would be affected for two days, today and tomorrow, as the road from Sisdol to Bancharedanda in Nuwakot district has to be repaired.

Garbage-crammed vehicles plying the road leading to the destinations where garbage of Kathmandu is managed are facing problems in movement during maintenance process, according to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

KMC's Environment Department said that that garbage collection in Kathmandu Valley and dumping in Bancharedanda, two kilometer away from Sisdol, will be affected for two days since the area leading to Bancharedanda has to be cleared off.

Currently, vehicles have to pass through heaps of garbage piled on various places along the Sisdol and Bancharedanda road to dump the trashes. Sarita Rai, chairperson of Department, shared that the incessant rain for the past two days has led to problem in dumping of wastages.

Around 300 vehicles laden with garbage collected from 18 local levels of the Valley ply the road leading Bancharedanda on a daily basis. Of late, only around 100 such vehicles are carrying the garbage to Bancharedanda due to incessant rain.

The KMC has issued a notice stating that fine worth Rs 500 will be imposed each time if garbage is not sorted at the source starting from 17 July this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal