Garbage piled at the Simkot bazaar area for months has now been disposed of. People’s representatives and employees of Simkot rural municipality have collected the garbage after the Simkot bazaar area started becoming ugly due to garbage piling.

The garbage was collected on Sunday at the initiative of chairperson, vice-chairperson, chief administrative officer and employees at all section of the rural municipality.

Kalinchowk, Loktantra Chowk, Balmandir Chowk and Kathechuli Chowk now look neat and clean after the piles of garbage there were removed. Chief Administrative Officer UjirRokaya said that the problem has surfaced after people at bazaar area used to throw garbage haphazardly. Though the garbage of bazaar area is managed on every Friday, the garbage collection has become unsystematic due to the waste thrown wantonly by people of bazaar area.

There is possibility of serious impact on human health in lack of proper management of the garbage for months.

