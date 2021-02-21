General

The construction of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Budhha International Airport has reached the final phase.

According to the Airport Construction Project, the building of physical infrastructure has been almost completed and the airport is likely to come into operation within the next three months. The project so far reports around 95 percent progress.

Fixing of technical equipment is awaited and it is slightly delayed as technical human resources for the same need to be arrived from abroad. Available technical human resources from home are working efficiently for the project. According to Project Chief Prabesh Adhikari, import of equipment has been almost completed.

''It will not take more than three months to fix equipment as two tech experts from the South Korea have been already here and two more from the US will be here within a couple of days. ''Similarly, a tech team of around 15 people is to arrive from India and six will be coming from China to handle the fixing which are expected to take place in one to one and half months once the projects welcome the full team of tech experts.

The Covid-19 crisis hampered the project and if there was no crisis, it would likely to come into operation now. The project has been listed as the government's national pride project. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) had earlier planned to bring it into operation by the beginning of 2021 AD.

Source: National News Agency Nepal