The general assembly of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Karnali Province Committee has started at Suntharali Airport at Kotbada in Kalikot district.

Former Chief Minister of Karnali Province and Federal MP Mahendra Bahadur Shahi inaugurated the general assembly on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Shahi urged the government to operate air service only by forwarding this as a project to uplift citizens' livelihood. Saying that only flying the aircrafts was not a big issue, Shahi stated that services should be given ensuring its sustainable management and development.

He also said that the local residents' sweat and blood has been spent for the construction of the airport to bring it in the present status.

Earlier, former Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Bahadur Shahi had landed at the airport after the test flight.

Also speaking at the event, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Karnali Province Krishna Bahadur GC said the general assembly would make significant contributions for the development of the media sector.

Likewise, Deputy Speaker of Karnali Province Assembly Yeshoda Neupane said that the general assembly of FNJ Karnali Province Committee would help draw attention of the stakeholders for the livelihood issues of Karnali folks along with their struggle and development status.

On the occasion, FNJ Chairman Bipul Pokharel said that the general assembly being organized in Suntharali would help in the progress and prosperity of Karnali.

Likewise, Chairman of RSS and FNJ former Chairman Dharmendra Jha said that the RSS would provide special subsidy for the media of Karnali Province for their institutional and sustainable development.

Jha said that 36 labourers from Jogimara of Dhading district, who lost their lives in course of the airport construction, should be honoured by building a memorial to pay tributes to them.

Meanwhile, RSS organized an interaction with the journalists from Karnali Province. District chairs of FNJ from Karnali Province and other representatives who arrived here to attend the general assembly of FNJ Karnali Province Committee were present in the interaction programme entitled 'RSS with Subscribers'.

On the occasion, RSS Chairman Jha said that RSS was ready to collaborate for the development of media from Karnali Province saying that he was informed about the media status of the province.

Likewise, former Chief Minister Shahi stated that media houses like the RSS can contribute to the development of Kanrali Province.

FNJ Chairman Pokharel praised the initiatives of RSS to add more subscribers to inform the citizens.

Member of RSS board of directors Krishna Adhikari and RSS Marketing Section chief Rajaram Karki shared about the RSS moves taken to make more media houses as its subscribers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal