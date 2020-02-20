Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) central member Dr Shekhar Koirala has claimed that the upcoming 14th general convention of the Nepali Congress would change its central leadership.

"Role of Nepali Congress would is ever be spectacular in safeguarding and consolidating democracy", Dr Koirala said in his address to the three-day district party improvement training organized by NC Udayapur on Wednesday.

NC Udayapur Spokesperson Madan Raj Katuwal quoted Dr Koirala as saying, "The party should not be weakened due to factions and sub-factions".

Leader Koirala also urged the government to shun political stubbornness as it would invite crisis to democracy.

NC central member duo, Gururaj Ghimirea nd Badri Pandey said all party cadres should unite and perform together to bring back party to the earlier stage.

NC Udayapur President Bidur Babu Basnet expressed confidence that the training would help consolidate the organizational base of NC. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal