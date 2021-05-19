Key Issues

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nepal, Roland Schäfer has said Germany and the European Union will support Nepal in its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The German ambassador said so while addressing a webinar ‘Know Germany’, organised by Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM) here on Monday. The webinar was organised in partnership with the Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany and Goethe-Zentrum Kathmandu.

This virtual tour to Germany went live from both Zoom and Facebook. The major attraction of the session was the Ambassador of Germany to Nepal while Experts Mr Sebastian Woitsch, Director of the GZK, Mr Benjamin Matern, Head of Language Department, and Mr Binam Karmacharya, Head of Exam Department of GZK contributed largely to the program while Er. Sojan Prajapati moderated the panel discussion.

On the occasion, German Ambassador also voiced the concern regarding the second wave of pandemic in Nepal. He informed that Germany and the European Union itself will be supporting Nepal at such a crisis period.

Moreover, he praised that Nepal is on the right track in providing academic training in the engineering sector. “I sincerely hope to see more skilled engineers in future. For international exposure, we highly encourage students to join the competent Engineering Colleges of Germany as well,” Ambassador Schäfer added.

Mr Sebastian Woitsch, Director of the GZK, shared a short history behind the name Goethe and how it reflects the diverse culture and arts of the nation. “Goethe is a leading language center and is a part of an incredible network of more than 200 institutes of the world,” he stated.

Mr Benjamin Matern, Head of Language Department at GZK in coordination with Mr Binam Karmacharya, Head of Exam Department at the institute, explored Germany, its culture, turbulent past, historic places, wonderful festivals, unique civilization and obviously the rich language in a truly artistic manner.

Source: National News Agency Nepal