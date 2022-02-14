General

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal Dr Thomas Prinz inaugurated a building for the pediatric ward of Kirtipur Hospital amid a function here today. The building was constructed with financial assistance from the Nepalmed e.V. Germany.

On the occasion, stating that the Government of Germany has been providing assistance in Nepal’s various projects including hydropower and health, Ambassador Prinz pledged to continue such support in the days to come.

Saying that the Nepalmed organisation has been providing aid in the construction of infrastructure in health and development of workforce and their efficiency, its chairperson Dr Arne Drews said that such assistance would additionally widen and strengthen relations between Nepal and Germany.

Executive Chairperson of phect-Nepal Dr Bharat Pradhan and Kirtipur Municipality mayor Ramesh Maharjan have praised the Nepalmed organisation for its support in Nepal’s health and education sector especially after the 2015 earthquake.

The phect-Nepal executive director Gauri Pradhan expressed the hope that the newly constructed ward would benefit lactating mothers and their newborn.

Source: National News Agency Nepal