A foreign national was killed and two others were injured when a pickup vehicle and a motorcycle collided at Phisling of Ichhakamana rural municipality-3 in Chitwan.

In the accident occurred at 10:15 am today along the Prithvi Highway, 60-year-old Michael Meyer Olbersleben from Germany died, the police confirmed. He breathed his last amidst the treatment in the Chitwan Medical College.

The Bullet motorcycle (Na 41 Pa 548) was en route to Kathmandu from Narayangadh and the vehicle (Pra 03-001 Cha 1682) heading towards Muglin from Dhadhing collided. Both the vehicles fell 50 meters down off the road.

As said by Chitwan Police Office Spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bijay Raj Pundit, the foreign national was riding the motorcycle when it met with the accident and a foreign woman who was hurt in the accident was pillion riding.

It is said 73-year-old Bir Bahadur Tamang of Galchhi rural municipality-5 in Dhadhing is among two injured in the accident. He was traveling in the pickup van. He is also receiving the treatment at the Chitwan Medical College. Police have apprehended the driver along with his assistant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal