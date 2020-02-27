Trading

The Gurkha Ex-servicemen's Organisation (GESO) has demanded fulfillment of the demands of ex Gurkha armies. Welcoming the proposal put forward to review the agreement reached between Nepal, India and the United Kingdom in 1947, the GESO has demanded the implementation of the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and the UK, which stresses on issues like compensation to ex-servicemen and pension in par with other members of the British Army.

The proposal sent formally by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the UK government to review the accord is a way out to problems facing ex-servicemen, said GESO's President Krishna Kumar Rai at a press conference here on Thursday. In June last year, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli proposed an agreement review to the then Prime Minister of the UK, Teresa May. The GESO strongly appreciates the government's move. We have taken this as our achievements, he said.

He also stressed the need for an accord with India, Singapore and Brunei in this regard. He expressed the hope that the UK Government would respond to the proposal soon while appealing for international pressure and diplomatic measures to address their problems as pledged by the UK Government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal