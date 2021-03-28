Entertainment, Fashion

A popular international boxing player Abiral Ghimire has bagged the title of 'K1 Festival-2021'. He achieved the historic victory for Nepal by defeating a Japanese player in the first round of match played recently in Tokyo, Japan.

The Festival had the participation of only reputed boxers from across the globe. Ghimire has earned the international fame in the name of 'Himalayan Leopard'. He is the youngest one and the first Nepali youth to clinch such victory.

More than 10,000 Japanese had attended the match as audience in a hall while it was live cast via YouTube at Abe city.

Abiral is son of international boxing player and coach Dev Kumar Ghimire. He had prepared himself for the international match under the instruction of his father.

Source: National News Agency Nepal