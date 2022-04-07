General

Gopal Krishna Ghimire has continued to lead in the counting of votes for the election to the post of Nepal Bar Association Chairperson.

Ghimire was the presidential candidate on behalf of Broader Democratic Progressive Inclusive and Professional Law Practitioners' Group.

Ghimire has so far received 1,990 votes while counting total 3203 votes of 25 centres. His close contender Bishnumani Adhikari who was the candidate from progressive and professional law practitioners' group got 1,004 votes.

According to NBA's chief election officer, senior advocate Usha Malla Pathak, vote count of 25 voting station has so far completed. Vote count was done in six places. Preparation is being made to add two places to expedite vote count, Pathak shared.

Ghimire-led group is ahead in other positions in the vote count. Anjeeta Khanal has received 1,765 in the position of general secretary while her arch-rival Kedar Prasad Koirala got 1,157. Bharat Bahadur Raut received 1,928 votes while his close contender Jagat Bahadur Karki obtained 1066 votes in treasurer.

Vote count has been intensified in a way to finalize all results by Friday, Chief Election Officer Pathak informed.

As many as 9,708 voters had cast their votes in the NBA election for 25-member working committee, including 11 office-bearers. Out of total votes, 7,429 votes were cast. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal