President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Harichandra Ghimire and Dilliraj Poudel as the Nepali ambassadors to Myanmar and Malaysia respectively.

They were appointed upon the recommendation of the government in accordance with Article 282 (1) of Constitution of Nepal, according to Spokesperson at President's Office, Sagar Acharya.

Meanwhile, the Nepali ambassador to the UK, Gyan Chandra Acharya, has been appointed the non-resident ambassador to Malta and ambassador to the US, Prof Shreedhar Khatri, the non-resident ambassador to Costa Rica.

Source: National News Agency Nepal