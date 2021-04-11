General

This year's Ghode Jatra was observed today amid fanfare in the capital city. President Bidya Devi Bhandari, also the supreme commander of Nepali Army, attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the Nepali Army presented a guard of honour in honour of President Bhandari.

Likewise, President Bhandari presented prizes to the winners of different shows and competitions.

Similarly, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also observed different performances and games including horse riding, musical race and others.

Chief Justice, Speaker of the House of Representatives, ministers, high-ranking officers of the government, chiefs of the constitutional bodies and security bodies among others were present on the occasion.

This year's Ghode Jatra was observed by following health precaution amid the rising cases of coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal