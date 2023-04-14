General

Somnath Giri has been elected Chairman of the Nepal Teachers' Association close to the Nepali Congress.

The vote count which completed on Friday showed the result- Giri defeated his contender Gokarna Bahadur Baniya with narrow margin of seven votes. Giri got 305 votes while Baniya got 298 votes, according to chief election officer, Dipak Lal Khatiwada.

The seventh general convention of the Association was held in Kathmandu.

Ilam Bahadur Shahi is elected senior Vice Chairman of the Association, while Dhana Bhandari as woman Vice Chairperson, Birendra Kumar Khadka as Vice Chairman in Koshi Province, Chhotelal Prasad Sahah as Vice Chairman in Madhes Province, Sundar Pant as Vice Chairman in Bagmati Province, Laxmi Prasad Regmi as Vice Chairman in Gandaki Province, Prem Prasad Bhandari as Vice Chairman in Lumbini Province, Bhagwati Shrestha as Vice Chairwoman in Karnali Province and Khadka Bahadur Khadka as Vice Chairman in Sudurpaschim Province.

Moreover, the convention elected Gyanendra Bahadur Rawal as General Secretary while Nirmala Koirala as General Secretary (Finance), Narayan Prasad Timalsina as Deputy General Secretary, Gita Shivakoti as Deputy General Secretary (Woman), Prem Prasad Paudel as Deputy General Secretary (Finance), Tirtharaj Prasad Yadav as Deputy General Secretary (Madhes), Sita Devi Thapa as Deputy General Secretary and Kali Bahadur Shahi as Deputy General Secretary in Karnali Province.

Election officer Khatiwada has further informed that even the representative to take part in Nepali Congress' general convention on behalf of Association was elected on Friday itself.

They are immediate past Chairman Rajendra Raj Poudel and Laxmi Kishor Subedi, Laxman Dutt Bhatt, MP Bhushal, Padmini Thapa and Sita Gaire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal