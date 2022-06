General

A girl child died after she drowned in a pond at Jaleswor Municipality-3, Khaira village in Mahottari.

The deceased has been identified as Kishor Sada's six-year-old daughter Anchal Sada, informed Spokesperson at Mahottari District Police Office, Prakash Bista.

Her lifeless body was taken to the Provincial Hospital Jaleswor last night for post-mortem, police said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal