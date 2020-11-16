General

A girl child died in a fire that broke out from candle light in Kamal rural municipality of Jhapa last night.

Rejuka Pariyar, seven-year-old daughter of Dhurab Pariyar of Kamal-2, Thapagaun died after burn, confirmed the Area Police Office Damak.

The fire was spread all of a sudden from candle light at around 9.00 last night when Rejuka was asleep all alone at the home. Her parents were not inside home when the fire incident took place.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bijaya Raj Pandit shared that the girl child died on the spot while efforts were made to bring her out of the home under fire.

The inferno that ruined the brick-made wall and tin-corrugated roof of Pariyar family caused the damages worth amounting to Rs 1.5 million.

Ram Tudu, 22, a local, sustained minor injuries when the cylinder gas exploded while dousing the fire. The fire was taken under control with the help of locals and fire engine, DSP Pandit informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal