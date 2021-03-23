General

A 15-year-old girl in Achham district died after her mobile phone exploded while she was watching video by keeping it plugged into charging.

Information Officer of Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Dipayal, and Senior Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Singh said that Sapana Nath of Mangalsen Municipality-1 died in the incident. Nath is the sixth grader at Kunti Secondary School in Mangalsen.

Seriously injured after the explosion, Nath died at Achham District Hospital this morning while receiving treatment, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal