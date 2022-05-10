General

The 'Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022' has started in Kathmandu from today. This is the third edition of the festival organized by Bangladesh Artists Group.

Inaugurating the five-day festival, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhary, said that the festival would be important for cultural exchange and connecting the historical and human civilizations of the two countries.

Ambassador Chowdhary said that the program was an opportunity to show the cultural diversity of Bangladesh to the art connoisseurs of Nepal through art. He said that the festival would further strengthen the ties between the two countries based on mutual trust.

The exhibition includes 34 works by artists from Bangladesh, Canada, Greece, India, Japan, the USA, and Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal