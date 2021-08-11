General

Nepal Railway Company Limited’s General Manager Guru Bhattarai has tendered his resignation from his post on Wednesday. The incumbent government had sought clarification from Bhattarai a week ago.

Bhattarai submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transportation without furnishing clarification to the government. Bhattarai was appointed to the post of general manager 13 months ago. He shared that his resignation came after he was asked about his opinions in social networking sites and he chose to tender resignation instead of furnishing justification.

He has mentioned in his resignation that all the preparations were complete to operate railway service in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal