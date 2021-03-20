General

People of Gogli at Ghorahi sub metropolis-3 and 4 have reached the court against the operation of Sagarmatha Cement Industry at the locality. They have filed a case against the industry at the High Court, Tulsipur, citing that the industry caused excessive pollution in the surroundings, making their life difficult.

''Dust, smoke and sound pollution from the industry has caused negative impact on people's health,'' they have claimed in the writ, seeking the mandamus order to stop all works causing pollution at the locality.

Water sources at the locality have started drying due to the industry established amidst the human settlement, cement pollutants from the industry accumulate at houses and farms making the life difficult and they could not sleep at night due to sound pollution, they have cited in the writ, demanding to live a dignified life free of pollution.

The industry produces 2,000 tonnes of cement on a daily basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal