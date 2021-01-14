education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung has said that the decision to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) was taken to give an outlet to the country from the crisis.

At a programme organised by Namaste Khowpa Television here on Thursday, Minister Gurung, who is also the government spokesperson, termed the date announcement for fresh election as progressive.

"The decision to go for election by dissolving the HoR was taken to receive fresh mandate for giving an outlet to the country from the crisis," Gurung stated.

He was of the view that the step taken by the prime minister for fresh mandate was not regressive but the progressive.

Likewise, Minister Gurung said that people will judge through voting whether the decision of the government to go for fresh mandate was correct.

He also argued that the idea of fresh poll in a democratic republic could not be unconstitutional and regressive.

On a different note, Minister Gurung reiterated that he was working for the media-friendly policies and urged the media to disseminate correct information to the people. Minister Gurung also said that he has emphasised the need for partnership with the stakeholders for this to materialise.

Source: National News Agency Nepal