business, Trading

The price of gold continues to go up in the domestic market of late after a slight drop for few months. Today too the yellow metal traded at over Rs 97, 200 per tola. One tola is equivalent to 11.66 grammes.

According to Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the price of hallmark gold has been fixed at Rs 97,200 per tola which is Rs 1,000 more than of the Thursday’s price. It was traded at Rs 96, 200 per tola on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of Tejabi (worked) gold has reached Rs 96, 700 per tola.

Likewise, silver price today went up by Rs 45 per tola. It is being traded at Rs 1,255 per tola today. It traded for Rs 1,210 on Thursday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal