Trading

The price of yellow metal increased by Rs 400 per tola (11.66 grams) today in compared to the previous day to be traded at Rs 99,700. On Wednesday, the price of fine gold was Rs 99,300 per tola in the domestic market.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silvers Association, the worked gold is traded at Rs 99,200 today against Rs 98,800 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the price of silver rose by Rs 10 per tola to touch Rs 1,360. The Federation determines the prices of gold and silver being based on the international market values. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal