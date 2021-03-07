business, Trading

The price of gold (both hallmark and worked) has increased by Rs 500 per tola in the Nepali market today, according to the Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association.

The price of the precious yellow metal had seen steady plunge during last week. The Association has determined the price of hallmark gold (chapawal) at Rs 85,600 per tola and that of worked (tejabi) gold at Rs 85,650 per tola for today.

On Friday, hallmark gold was being traded at Rs 85,100 per tola while the price of worked gold was Rs 85,150 per tola.

Similarly, the price of silver has been steady for some time and it will be traded at Rs 1,250 per tola today, the Association added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal