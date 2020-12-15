business, Trading

The price of yellow metal has increased by Rs 800 per tola in Nepali market today. The price of gold that remained stable for few days increased today.

According to the Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, hallmark is being traded at Rs 93,100 per tola, while it was Rs 92,300 per tola yesterday.

Similarly, the price of worked gold has been fixed at Rs 92,650 per tola. It was traded at Rs 91,850 on Tuesday.

Likewise, the price of silver has gone up by Rs 30 per tola and being traded at Rs 1,230 per tola today. It was Rs 1,200 per tola yesterday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal