business, Trading

The price of gold has gone down by Rs 900 per tola (11.66 grammes) in the domestic market today. The hallmark gold was Rs 94 thousand 900 per tola on Tuesday. It is at Rs 94 thousand per tola today, the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Associations said.

Similarly, the worked gold was traded at Rs 93 thousand 500 per tola today. It was Rs 94 thousand 400 on Tuesday.

Likewise, price of silver has decreased by Rs 50 per tola. It was Rs 1,315 per tola on Tuesday and it is Rs 1,265 per tola today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal