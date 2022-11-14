Trading

Price of gold has been today traded at Rs 97,200 per tola (11.6638038 grams), a decrease of Rs 100 per tola as compared to the previous trading day.

Similarly, price of Tejabi (worked) gold has decreased Rs 100 per tola to stand at Rs 96,700 per tola as opposed to Rs 96,800 per tola the previous trading day, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association.

Likewise, silver price has been fixed at Rs 1,295 per tola, a decrease of Rs 5 per tola as opposed to the previous trading day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal