Gold price has increased Rs 200 per tola to trade at Rs 100,500 per tola today. The precious yellow metal was traded at Rs 100,300 per tola on the previous trading day. A tola is equivalent to 11.66 grams.

Similarly, the price of Tejabi (worked) gold has been fixed at Rs 100,000 per tola, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association.

Silver price has been traded at Rs 1,400 per tola, an increment of Rs 10 per tola as opposed to the previous trading day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal