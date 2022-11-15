Trading

The price of hallmark gold has increased by Rs 1,000 per tola in the domestic market today compared to the previous day. A tola is equivalent to 11.66 grams. The price of hallmark gold was Rs 97,200 on Monday.

The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association fixed the price of the yellow metal at Rs 98,200 on Tuesday. The price of worked gold is fixed at Rs 97,700 per tola today. It was Rs 96,700 on Monday.

The price of silver has increased by Rs 30 per tola as compared to the price in the previous day and reached Rs 1,325 today. The Federation has been fixing the price of gold and silver on the basis of its international price.

Source: National News Agency Nepal