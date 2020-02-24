General

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), KP Sharma Oli, has said that good governance and development are the main agenda of the government. Addressing the state-level training organised by NCP Gandaki state here on Monday, Prime Minister Oli stated that the government has been moving ahead keeping good governance and development in priority for a prosperous Nepal.

He stressed that the incumbent government has the capability and willpower to materialize the national goal, prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.

The Prime Minister clarified that the NCP is responsible towards the people and is following the path shown by Pushpalal and Madan Bhandari. We have focused the experience of seven decade-long movement among the people through the principle of separation of power and practice, he said. Philosophy should be for the change of the society and promoting capability of human life.

Saying the government has prepared basis to head towards the socialism, PM Oli opined that various dimensions of human rights have been incorporated through 'Comprehensive Democracy'. Marxism is not a compilation of the contents but it is socialism. It stresses on social justice and socialism.

The Prime Minister said that conspiracy has been hatched to make the incumbent government a failure by spreading illusion among the people.

He added, We have been moving ahead with a big ambition. Activities related to long-term importance have been initiated. The incumbent government is the government with a determination for change and accountability in the country.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Gandaki state, Prithvi Subba Gurung, said that the relation between people and the party is being spoiled and pointed out the need of reaching at every settlements and door steps of the people for help in their happiness and sorrow.

Saying that any activity inviting risk to the existence of the party should not been carried out, he opined that the NCP should be secured among the people.

The Chief Minister further said that attention should be paid on various things including secrecy and honesty to make the party more strong and united.

Source: National News Agency Nepal