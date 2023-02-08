Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Narayankaji Shrestha, has said ensuring good governance to the people and the country's development and prosperity are the government's priority.

Addressing the 20th anniversary ceremony of the Commune at Gauridanda of Bardibas-3 in Mahottari district today, Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that the government has adopted the infrastructure development as a policy to achieve it.

Also the main patron of the Commune, DPM Shrestha recalled that the Commune was established 20 years ago with an intension of adopting 'Collective Practice for Social Transformation'.

He further said that the organisation established with the vision of transforming oneself into a commune lifestyle and giving up personal wealth would be helpful in corruption control if it could be an example in the society.

A total of 16 families including family of former Minister Girirajmani Pokhrel are now residing in the commune.

Source: National News Agency Nepal