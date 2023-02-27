General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said good governance and development are the top priorities of the incumbent government.

While inaugurating the Machhakhola hydropower project based in Gorkha virtually amidst a programme here today, the Prime Minister pledged to concentrate on the promotion of good governance, social justice and development.

"Political stability remained a challenge in the past, but this time we are committed to ensuring it. We spent a year for elections. The locals to federal elections have been over. Now we will be seeing the elections of the President and Vice President ahead. Then after, we will be taking a rest for five years for the elections and we will have a foundation for implementing the Constitution and accelerating the development endeavours," the PM said.

He wished for success of the hydropower project. He took time to thank Nepalis at home and abroad contributing to the project construction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal