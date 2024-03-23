Contact Us

Good practices of cultures should be promoted, former President Bhandari says

Kathmandu: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her best wishes to all Nepali people at home and abroad on the occasion of Fagu Purnima and has urged to protect the uniqueness of Fagu Purnima, the festival of colours. In a message of best wishes delivered today, former President Bhandari said that the festival should be marked being economical and should be marked by ending ill practices to promote the good practices of the cultures. The former President has said that the unparalleled cultures and their unique qualities could be protected if the history, civilization and ancient values associated with every festival were internalized. Bhandari has also expressed the best wishes that may this festival inspire to all to develop a judicious, civilized and cultured society by ending all sorts of social ills and wrong practices. Source: National News Agency Nepal

