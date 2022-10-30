General

A fire that broke out in a shop in Chaumala Bazar of Gauriganga Municipality-1 in Kailali last night has gutted goods worth Rs 10 million.

The fire that reportedly originated due to electric short circuit in the mobile gallery shop of Himal Punmagar spread to other nearby shops. The fire was extinguished almost an hour later with the help of fire brigades from Ghodaghodi and Godavari municipality, police and local residents.

In the fire, goods worth Rs 150,000 were gutted in Bishnukumar Pandey’s Lumbini Hotel, Rs 1.5 million worth of goods in Jaisingh Bhandari’s grocery shop, and Rs one million worth of goods in the mobile shop of Paras Sapkota. Similarly, goods worth Rs. 1.2 million were gutted in the mobile shop of Himal Punmagar, Rs. 4.5 million worth of goods in the hardware shop owned by Chabi Lal Khanal and goods worth Rs. 3 million were destroyed in the shoes center run by Tank Prasad Acharya, said Bed Prakash Joshi, spokesperson of District Police Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal