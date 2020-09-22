Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today handed this year's 'Press Council Gopaldas Journalism Prize' to senior journalist Shambhu Shrestha.

The prize was given away to Shrestha, editor of vernacular Drishti Weekly, at a programme organised at Office of the President on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Press Council Nepal. The prize carries a purse of Rs 151,000.

Likewise, President Bhandari provided this year's 'Press Council Code of Conduct Prize' to setopati.com. The news portal's editor Amit Dhakal received the Prize of Rs 50,000.

Similarly, 'Pushpalal Memorial National Journalism Prize' was given to senior journalist Hiranyalal Shrestha. The prize carries a purse of Rs 111,111.

Council's Acting Chairman Kishor Shrestha said that only two prizes were handed over to the awardees at the Office of the President this year due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, other prizes announced by the Council have been distributed at a function organised at its office in Sanchargram.

Source: National News Agency Nepal