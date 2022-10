General

Ward chair of Gorkha municipality-5, Khil Bahadur Rana, has passed away. He collapsed all of a sudden on Thursday evening and was rushed to the Gokha Hospital where he was pronounced dead on the arrival, according to CPN (UML) Gorkha district committee secretary Kajiram Roka. Rana was elected on the post by the May 13 local-level elections. He was the UML Gorkha district committee member and the central secretariat member of the Youth Association Nepal. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal