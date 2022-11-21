General

Collection of ballot boxes is underway in Gorkha district. The ballot boxes are being airlifted from northern belt of the district to the headquarters.

Efforts are on to airlift the ballot boxes from Chumnumbri Rural Municipality, it is said. The office of Chief Returning Officer said the Election Commission was recommended for bringing the ballot boxes by helicopter from northern belt of the district. The collection would be completed by the evening.

However, the ballot boxes from rural municipalities of Bhimsen Thapa, Shahid Lakhan and Arughat already brought to the district headquarters.

The vote from constituency no 1 will be counted at District Coordination Committee, while of constituency no 2 at election officer’s office, Laxmi Bazaar.

Ballot boxes from constituency no 2 were already collected.

Source: National News Agency Nepal