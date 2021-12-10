General

A three-star hotel has come into operation in Gorkha, the district in Gandaki Province.

The hotel has been established at Arghale of Gorkha municipality-6 on a joint-venture of around Rs 500 million. ‘Hotel Gorkha Garden’ is the first advanced hotel in the district, it is said. Investors from Gorkha and Chitwan have invested in it, according to hotel management committee chair Rhishiram Poudel.

The facility spreads in 15 ropanis of land (one ropani is equivalent to 5476 sq ft) has 46 rooms. It has a conference hall with the capacity of accommodating 600 people simultaneously. It provides a separate swimming pool for kids and adults.

Poudel said they have focused on quality and hygienic food and the use and promotion of organic products. Now it comes into operation partially and will be operated in a full-fledge capacity within coming mid-January.

Source: National News Agency Nepal